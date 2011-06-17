RIM's Sixth-Biggest Investor Dumping Entire Stake, Says "They Are Resting On Their Laurels"

Photo: Bloomberg

More bad news for RIM.Bloomberg reports the company’s sixth-largest investor, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., is dumping its entire stake in the company.



Stephen Jarislowsky, chairman of the investment group, says, “We are on the way out. The stake has been reduced by more than 50% or even more.” He added, “They are resting on their laurels … Steve Jobs is a much better marketer than RIM.”

Jarislowsky Fraser held 10.2 million shares at the end of Q1, says Bloomberg.

