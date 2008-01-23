RIM's Secret iPhone Killer Delayed? (RIMM, AAPL)

Will Research In Motion delay the launch of its would-be iPhone-killer BlackBerry 9000?

“A competing brokerage firm has been reporting that RIMM is having manufacturing issues on the 9000-series handset,” American Technology Research reports Tuesday morning. “Our checks have not been able to confirm any delay, but we are nevertheless not 100% confident these reports are untrue.” [We haven’t been able to find the report, but if you have a copy, please comment below.]

AmTech had been predicting that the secret phone would launch in May. If the phone is delayed, it could ding RIMM’s May quarter earnings by 10 cents per share (based on a 82 cents per share pro-forma projection) and full-year earnings by 20 cents per share (based on a $3.85 per share projection).

Either way, the firm says shares are “undersold” at $100 — in English, that’s a “buy” recommendation.

