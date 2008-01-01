RIM's Secret BlackBerry iPhone-Killer Revealed

Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch interrupts his holiday to bring us the image below, possibly of RIM’s answer to Apple’s iPhone. As we noted two weeks ago, the enterprise and consumer smartphone markets are crossing over, and the war between Apple and RIM has begun.

TechCrunch:

A picture of what may or may not be the next-generation Blackberry 9000 popped up in an online forum. The device does not appear to have a touchscreen, but it does sport a black iPhone-like sheen. Again, this could be the real deal, a hoax, or some unrelated prototype. But one thing is for sure: iPhones and Blackberries are on a collision course. As iPhones gain more enterprise-class e-mail capabilities, Blackberries will add more consumer-friendly design to its devices.

Engadget has more:

An image surfaced on the BlackBerryForums this morning that purports to be of the upcoming BlackBerry 9000 series. The forum member with the scoop claims that the device has no touchscreen, and that rumours are raging even within RIM as to whether touchscreen devices are in the works. What can supposedly be confirmed is that the device in the picture is part of the 9000 series, 3G is being tested on multiple devices, and that HTML email is in the works for the BlackBerry service, possibly in conjunction with the launch of the 9xxx devices.

