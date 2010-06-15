RIM's Now Testing Its BlackBerry iPad and BlackBerry iPhone

RIM’s once dominant position in the smartphone market is slipping away, and the company now seems to be perpetually in “us, too” mode.



So it’s no surprise to hear that the company is testing its iPad-like tablet, along with another crack at an iPhone-like phone.

Stuart Weinberg and Phred Dvorak, WSJ:

RIM is testing a touch-screen smartphone with a slide-out keyboard, according to people familiar with the device. The phone runs on a new version of the BlackBerry operating system and works much like an iPhone, letting users swipe through screens and expand images with their fingers, these people say. It also has a universal search bar that lets users scour all the phone’s data and some data online as well, these people say.

RIM is also experimenting with a tablet device to serve as a larger-screen companion to its BlackBerry phone, say people familiar with RIM’s plans. That device, which is in an early stage of development, will connect to cellular networks via a BlackBerry phone, these people say. It could come out as soon as the end of the year, these people say.

So the RIMPad connects to the network by tethering to the RIMphone. Well, if nothing else, perhaps this will force Apple/AT&T to finally allow tethering with the iPad and iPhone.

