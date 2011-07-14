RIM's Co-CEOs Have "Titanic" Arguments In Front Of Employees

Photo: BBC

Research in Motion has come under fire for letting its cofounders share the CEO title, but according to a report there’s really one boss: Mike Lazaridis.Boy Genius Report talked to numerous ex-employees and execs and published a pretty harsh takedown of the company this morning.



Among the revelations: the two cofounders used to agree on most everything, but lately have been having “titanic” arguments in public places like hallways and lunch rooms, with regular RIM employees able to overhear everything.

But Lazaridis usually wins because of his stronger technical background.

The report also blames Lazaridis for a lot of the company’s missteps — he has been focused on important basic specs like battery life and network performance, but was blind to the smartphone’s consumer potential. In executive meetings, he used to brag that BlackBerrys would never have cameras or MP3 players.

The report also claims that Lazaridis is getting paranoid — he’s apparently walking around RIM’s campus with bodyguards in tow. (For what it’s worth, a lot of execs at top tech companies have bodyguards, but they’re usually very much in the background.)

The odd behaviour is showing in other ways as well — in April he stormed off a videotaped interview because the questioner was implying that BlackBerry had security problems.

