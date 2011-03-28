IT'S OFFICIAL: Both Of RIM's CEOs Have Gone Insane

Once upon a time, the Blackberry was the king of smartphones.After a succession of Psion PDAs and Palm devices, I loved my Blackberry, it was the perfect PIM (Personal Information Manager). Email, contacts and calendar functions worked well together — and Exchange integration was the killer Enterprise feature. It even made phone calls! On Verizon, that is.

Year after year, RIM kept improving its product and expanding its worldwide distribution. The Blackberry became de rigueur, addictive, justifiably earning its Crackberry nickname.

Shareholders weren’t disappointed either. Between February 1999 and June 2008, RIM stock gained $143/share, a rise of 7,793%:

But, on the same chart, we see RIM lost 11.23% of its value in one session, this past Friday March 25th.

Why?

As often, the answer is a combination: underlying trends + a trigger event…

