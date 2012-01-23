RIM'S CEOS ARE OUT!

Photo: RIM’s 2000 Annual Report

Research In Motions’s co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis are stepping down as CEOs, and COO Thorsten Heins will take over.In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Heins said of RIM, “It’s a fantastic growth story and it’s not coming to an end … What you will see with me is rigour and flawless execution.”



RIM’s CEOs certainly deserved to go after squandering the company’s sizable marketshare lead. Still, it’s surprising. They are the largest shareholders in the company, and Lazaridis founded RIM

The co-CEOs had been promising a top down review of the company’s operations. Apparently, that resulted in this change. They are not leaving the company entirely. They will be on the board and Balsillie will be a director, and Lazaridis a vice-chairman.

According to the Globe and Mail, new CEO Heins “helped make the BlackBerry an aspirational brand in high-growth emerging economies.”

The first read on Heins tenure: More of the same. He doesn’t say anything about shaking up RIM’s plans.

For people hoping RIM will sell off its handset business and focus on software, Heins has a message: “I’m happy that we’re not just a handset manufacturer … It’s this integrated platform.”

And for those thinking RIM should adopt Android, Heins thinks you’re nuts. He says all the handset makers using Android are struggling.

Vice-Chair Lazaridis agrees, telling the Globe And Mail, “That’s why we decided to build the future on QNX.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.