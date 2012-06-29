Desperate RIM Now Considering Switching To Microsoft Operating System And/Or Selling Key Part Of Company

Photo: AP Images

RIM’s death throes continue…Reuters reports hearing from sources that RIM’s board is currently weighing several extreme options including switching to Microsoft’s mobile operating system (the Nokia move, which has failed), or selling off its network business, a key part of the company.



RIM announced a greater quarterly operating loss than expected on Thursday, and revealed that it is once again delaying the release of the Blackberry 10 phone, this time until 2013.

Now, the company’s board is reportedly considering giving up on its own operating system and adopting Microsoft’s instead. In fact, Reuters reports that Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer recently approached RIM about this idea. For the time being though, RIM is still hoping to develop and release the Blackberry 10 operating system.

