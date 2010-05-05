RIM's BlackBerry Tablet Will Be Dead On Arrival

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is working on a tablet computer that will be “smaller and thinner” than the iPad, and could be at least a year away from introduction, BlackBerry Leaks reports.



We understand why RIM thinks it might need to make a tablet — because everyone else is — but RIM’s will almost assuredly be one of the worst of the pack.

Why? Because the most important traits of tablets — awesome touch-based controls and excellent software — are among the worst things RIM does.

RIM’s operating system and app platform are a joke next to Apple’s or even Android.

And its touchscreen phones, the BlackBerry Storm and Storm 2, are garbage compared to the market leaders, including Apple, HTC, and others.

Sure, there’s always the possibility that RIM will prove us idiots by releasing something that’s truly amazing.

But the odds of that happening are very slim. It would first have to radically reinvent its software and industrial design. And if it’s going to do that, it’d be much better served putting that effort into its smartphone business — which is actually a leader in a much larger market — and not a second-rate tablet.

This one’s probably toast before it even sees daylight.

Don’t miss: 10 things we love and hate about the iPad →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.