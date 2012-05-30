10 Hedge Funds Getting Whacked On Research In Motion

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Research In Motion revealed some bad news after the closing bell Tuesday that it had hired bankers to explore options and that it sees an operating loss in Q1. Following that announcement, shares of the Blackberry-maker were down more than 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.



Here’s a rundown of 10 hedge funds with the greatest stake RIMM, according to data from the latest 13F regulatory filings (3/31/2012) compiled by Bloomberg. One thing to note is hedge funds only have to report their long holdings in 13F regulatory filings.

Renaissance Technologies ~7.29 million shares (1.39%)

Goodman & Co. Investment Counsel ~4.65 million shares

Discovery Capital ~4.59 million shares

CI Investments ~3.19 million shares

Two Sigma Investments ~3.12 million shares

Coatue Management ~2.55 million shares

DE Shaw ~1.83 million shares

Polar Securities ~1.77 million shares

Hexavest Inc. ~1.68 million shares

Greenlight Capital ~1.6 million shares

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital pared back its stake by more than 1.32 million shares in the most recent 13F regulatory filing.

Two Sigma cut its stake in its most recent quarterly filing by 692,910 shares.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.