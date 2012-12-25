RIM Tanks Again

British Pop Star Jessie J with her BlackBerrys

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

RIM’s most recent stock collapse continues. Markets closed early today because of Christmas eve. RIM was down 2.84%, closing at $10.60 a share.



Why is it taking again?

Although the company reported better-than-expected earnings last week, it introduced a new tiered pricing structure for its messaging services.

CEO Thorsten Heins said the new structure could cause the company to lose some revenue when it starts selling phones running the new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10.

As a result, the stock tanked on Friday and today.

