You can ride this stunning new electric bike for 150 miles without pedalling

Rimac is taking its electric bikes to the next level.

On Wednesday, Greyp, which is a subsidiary of the Croatian company Rimac, unveiled its new electric bike with an impressive range of 150 miles per charge. That means you can ride the e-bike for 150 miles without having to pedal.

To help put that into perspective, the company’s last electric bike, the Greyp G12s, had a range of 75 miles with a full charge. Most electric bikes have a range of only about 20 miles.

The new bike, called the G12H, can also reach a top speed of 27 mph and is street legal.

Like other electric bikes Greyp makes, the G12H will also boast some high-tech features. For example, a biometric sensor is built into the bike so that a rider can simply touch the sensor to activate the ignition.

Owners can even program the bike to recognise different fingerprints so that it will automatically adjust to different modes for different riders.

Greyp didn’t share say exactly when the bike would become available, but Kresimir Hlede, the company’s chief operating officer said in a press statement that it would be sometime before the end of this year.

The company also didn’t mention a price for the vehicle, but don’t expect it to be cheap. The G12S prices at about $9,500, so the G12H will likely fly in the same ballpark.

