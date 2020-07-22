The company behind some of the world's fastest EVs is bringing tech-packed e-bikes to the US, including one that costs $17,000

Greyp

Greyp has announced a line of high-tech electric mountain bikes with price tags up to $US16,999.

The company is spun out of EV maker Rimac, which is known for building some of the fastest cars on the planet.

Greyp’s G6 e-bikes come with integrated action cameras, a handlebar-mounted computer, internet connectivity, and a heart-rate monitor, among other tech-filled features.

Established car manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Ford have been making their way into the micromobility game with electric bikes and scooters. Now, boutique carmakers are joining the party as well.

Greyp – pronounced “grape” – is a new e-bike company spun out of Rimac Automobili, a Croatian carmaker that builds limited-run, high-performance electric sports cars. Rimac says its latest creation, the C Two, boasts more than 1,900 horsepower, a top speed of 258 mph, and a 0-to-60-mph time of 1.85 seconds.

Thus, it’s not surprising that when Rimac decided to build e-bikes, it went a bit over the top. Greyp’s line of G6 mountain bikes, which the company recently said would be available for the US market, are packed with tech – including GPS, internet connectivity, a heart-rate monitor, dual action cameras, and other gadgets.

Take a closer look at Greyp’s G6 series below.

Greyp — a sister company of electric-supercar builder Rimac — recently released a lineup of tech-packed electric mountain bikes for the US market.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The G6 series of bikes is the brainchild of Mate Rimac — whom Greyp calls “Croatia’s Elon Musk” — and was developed with help from the EV maker’s auto team.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The result, Greyp says, “is a full-carbon trail bike with a high-tech heart and an e-supercar soul.”

Greyp Greyp G6.

The bikes come with pedal-assist capabilities, meaning the electric motor kicks in when the rider is pedalling.

Greyp Greyp G6.

That’s a typical feature for e-mountain bikes.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Depending on the model chosen, the G6 comes with either a 250-watt or a 460-watt motor.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The bikes’ 36-volt, 700Wh batteries provide up to 60 miles of pedal assist under normal conditions, Greyp says.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The battery, prominently displayed below the rear shock, is removable.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The mountain bikes are full suspension, meaning they have shock absorbers in both front and rear.

Greyp Greyp G6.

All that is great, but fairly common in the electric-mountain-bike landscape.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Where the Greyp G6 really stands out is in its tech.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Greyp’s bikes come with built-in 4G connectivity through T-Mobile.

Greyp Greyp G6.

That means owners can remotely lock and track their bike.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The G6 also comes with an integrated display, which lets cyclists log rides, check their battery, and map routes.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Thanks to their internet connectivity, the bikes can get over-the-air software updates.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Plus, the G6 has wide-angle, high-definition cameras mounted in front of the handlebars …

Greyp Greyp G6.

… and behind the seat.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The cameras record entire rides, just in case owners forget to hit the button before doing a cool trick.

Greyp Greyp G6.

During rides, the bike constantly measures data points including power output, cadence, speed, G-forces, barometric pressure, and heart rate.

Greyp Greyp G6.

Greyp says the intention is to help riders train, compete, and to “start experiencing bike riding in a whole new way.”

Greyp Greyp G6.

Using an included wrist strap, the bike can adjust the amount of pedal assistance depending on a rider’s heart rate.

Greyp Greyp G6.

One of Greyp’s electric mountain bikes won’t run you in the seven figures like a Rimac supercar, but the e-bikes don’t exactly come cheap either.

Greyp Greyp G6.

The base model retails for $US7,999, which isn’t unheard of in the e-mountain-bike world.

Greyp. Greyp G6X.

The top-of-the-line blacked-out G6.X Limited, with upgraded components and the more powerful motor, costs $US16,999. There are brand-new cars you can get for less.

Greyp. Greyp G6X.

According to its website, Greyp has electric touring and city bikes in the works.

Greyp Greyp G6.

