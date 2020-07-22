The company behind some of the world's fastest EVs is bringing tech-packed e-bikes to the US, including one that costs $17,000

- Greyp has announced a line of high-tech electric mountain bikes with price tags up to $US16,999.
- The company is spun out of EV maker Rimac, which is known for building some of the fastest cars on the planet.
- Greyp’s G6 e-bikes come with integrated action cameras, a handlebar-mounted computer, internet connectivity, and a heart-rate monitor, among other tech-filled features.
Established car manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Ford have been making their way into the micromobility game with electric bikes and scooters. Now, boutique carmakers are joining the party as well.
Greyp – pronounced “grape” – is a new e-bike company spun out of Rimac Automobili, a Croatian carmaker that builds limited-run, high-performance electric sports cars. Rimac says its latest creation, the C Two, boasts more than 1,900 horsepower, a top speed of 258 mph, and a 0-to-60-mph time of 1.85 seconds.
Thus, it’s not surprising that when Rimac decided to build e-bikes, it went a bit over the top. Greyp’s line of G6 mountain bikes, which the company recently said would be available for the US market, are packed with tech – including GPS, internet connectivity, a heart-rate monitor, dual action cameras, and other gadgets.
Greyp — a sister company of electric-supercar builder Rimac — recently released a lineup of tech-packed electric mountain bikes for the US market.
The G6 series of bikes is the brainchild of Mate Rimac — whom Greyp calls “Croatia’s Elon Musk” — and was developed with help from the EV maker’s auto team.
The result, Greyp says, “is a full-carbon trail bike with a high-tech heart and an e-supercar soul.”
The bikes come with pedal-assist capabilities, meaning the electric motor kicks in when the rider is pedalling.
That’s a typical feature for e-mountain bikes.
Depending on the model chosen, the G6 comes with either a 250-watt or a 460-watt motor.
The bikes’ 36-volt, 700Wh batteries provide up to 60 miles of pedal assist under normal conditions, Greyp says.
The battery, prominently displayed below the rear shock, is removable.
The mountain bikes are full suspension, meaning they have shock absorbers in both front and rear.
All that is great, but fairly common in the electric-mountain-bike landscape.
Where the Greyp G6 really stands out is in its tech.
Greyp’s bikes come with built-in 4G connectivity through T-Mobile.
That means owners can remotely lock and track their bike.
The G6 also comes with an integrated display, which lets cyclists log rides, check their battery, and map routes.
Thanks to their internet connectivity, the bikes can get over-the-air software updates.
Plus, the G6 has wide-angle, high-definition cameras mounted in front of the handlebars …
… and behind the seat.
The cameras record entire rides, just in case owners forget to hit the button before doing a cool trick.
During rides, the bike constantly measures data points including power output, cadence, speed, G-forces, barometric pressure, and heart rate.
Greyp says the intention is to help riders train, compete, and to “start experiencing bike riding in a whole new way.”
Using an included wrist strap, the bike can adjust the amount of pedal assistance depending on a rider’s heart rate.
One of Greyp’s electric mountain bikes won’t run you in the seven figures like a Rimac supercar, but the e-bikes don’t exactly come cheap either.
The base model retails for $US7,999, which isn’t unheard of in the e-mountain-bike world.
The top-of-the-line blacked-out G6.X Limited, with upgraded components and the more powerful motor, costs $US16,999. There are brand-new cars you can get for less.
According to its website, Greyp has electric touring and city bikes in the works.
