RIM Is Going To Hand Out A Bunch Of Prototype BlackBerrys Running Its New OS

Photo: CrackBerry

RIM is hosting a big developer convention in Orlando in May and attendees will get a prototype phone running the company’s newest operating system, BlackBerry 10.But don’t get too excited. The phones won’t be running a final version of BlackBerry 10. Instead, it’ll be a slightly modified version of the OS that’s already running on the BlackBerry PlayBook.



The phones will help developers get their apps ready for the launch of BlackBerry 10 this fall.

We won’t be able to make it to the event, but we’ll do our best to get our hands on one of the prototypes to see what it’s like.

