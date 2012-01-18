RIM Is Pushing Really Hard To Be Bought By Samsung, Says BGR

Photo: AP

Research in Motion is currently in talks with just about everybody, hoping to sell parts of, or the entire business, Jonathan Geller at BGR reports.The number one company on its wish list of acquirers is Samsung, says Geller, citing “a trusted source with knowledge of the situation.” That source says co-CEO Jim Balsillie is “going hard” after Samsung.



Samsung is said to be interested in buying RIM for its BlackBerry messenger product, which it would incorporate into Android phones as a way to differentiate itself from all the other Android phone makers. It would also use other BlackBerry features to attract enterprise users.

The sticking point in all conversations involving RIM? Money. RIM’s executives want a lot, would-be acquirers want to give up a little.

Geller reports RIM’s executives are under the delusion the company is worth $12-$15 billion. Its market cap is currently at $8.5 billion, and arguably the company is actually worth less than that.

Geller has a mixed track records on big scoops, but is generally pretty well dialed in on RIM.

