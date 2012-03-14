RIM Tries To Save Its Failing Tablet By Releasing A $120 Keyboard

RIM’s PlayBook tablet has been a disaster.
It shipped without email — the one feature RIM’s BlackBerry phones is known for — and. Sales have been so bad that RIM cut the price to as low as $200, down from its starting price of $499.
But now, RIM has apparently decided that the thing that’s really missing is an attachable keyboard for people to type email. Hence, the company announced one this morning.
It costs $120. That’s 60% of the price of a 16GB PlayBook.
Talk about throwing good money after bad….
Here’s a video that RIM made for it. See if it convinces you.
