RIM To Finally Make BlackBerry Desktop Software For Mac

BlackBerry maker RIM (RIMM) will finally offer BlackBerry Desktop software for Apple’s (AAPL) Mac in September.

Smart move, especially as RIM looks to consumers — not corporations — for growth, and as Apple keeps improving its BlackBerry-rival iPhone.

From RIM’s blog:

Here are some key features the initial release will include:

Sync your iTunes® playlists, calendars, contacts, notes and tasks

Add/Remove applications

Update your device when new software becomes available

Backup and restore your device data with such features like automatically scheduled backups and optional encryption (security is #1 as always…)

Manage multiple devices

And it will support Mac® OS 10.5.5 and above.

Make sure to check out www.blackberry.com/mac and sign up to get notified when the software is available, and stay tuned for more posts from me here on Inside BlackBerry as we get closer to the release date.

