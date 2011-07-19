RIM May Discontinue Current PlayBook

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

RIM is considering halting production on the Wi-Fi PlayBook, BGR is reporting.The news comes from a report by investigative research firm OTR Global. It was backed up in a note from RBC Capital Markets.



The move is so RIM can focus on smartphones and 3G/4G-enabled PlayBooks instead.

RIM still hasn’t released a 3G or 4G version of the PlayBook.

UPDATE: RIM denies the report. Here’s the company’s statement:

rumours suggesting that the WiFi version of the BlackBerry PlayBook is being discontinued are pure fiction. Over the past month, the PlayBook has launched in 16 additional markets around the world and further rollouts are planned for Southeast Asia, Western Europe and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

