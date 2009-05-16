RIM Sticking With Crappy Click Screen For BlackBerry Storm 2?

RIM’s (RIMM) touchscreen BlackBerry Storm has been a good seller thanks to a huge marketing push by Verizon Wireless, including a long buy-one, get-one free sale. But its crappy “click-screen” display slows down typing and makes navigation awkward, making it a sloppy rival to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.

The folks at CrackBerry.com have landed what appear to be photos of a new touchscreen BlackBerry. We’re having trouble figuring out if the touchscreen is the same “click” mechanism as RIM used for the first Storm. We hope not, but it’s hard to tell.

More photos at CrackBerry →

