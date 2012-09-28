RIM Ships 7.4 Million BlackBerrys In Q2

Steve Kovach
RIM’s Q2 earnings report is out!The company says it shipped 7.4 million BlackBerry phones in that three month period. (Keep in mind that’s shipped not sold.) It shipped 7.8 million BlackBerry’s in Q1.

For some persective, Apple sold 5 million iPhone 5s during the device’s opening weekend and had 2 million pre-orders before that.

