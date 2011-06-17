RIM: 500,000 PlayBooks Shipped In Q1, 4G Version Delayed Until Fall*

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

RIM’s Q1 earnings are out, and the PlayBook numbers don’t look good.The company says it shipped about 500,000 PlayBooks during the first quarter.



Keep in mind that’s shipped, not sold.

RIM also said it is delaying the 4G version of the PlayBook until the fall.

It had originally said the 4G version would launch this summer.



Click here to read our LIVE analysis of RIM’s Q1 earnings >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.