Photo: Business Insider

RIM’s earnings are out!It’s not good. Major miss.



The PlayBook numbers are really, really bad. Just 200,000 shipped versus estimates of 600,000 to 700,000.

Ouch!

Perspective: Apple shipped a whopping 9.25 million iPads during the last quarter it reported on.

Click here for our live coverage of RIM’s earnings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.