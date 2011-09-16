DOUBLE OUCH! RIM Shipped Just 10.6 Million Blackberrys Last Quarter

RIM reported that it shipped 10.6 million BlackBerry smartphone last quarter.



That’s a miss.

We’ve seen estimates for expectations ranging from 11.6 million to 11.9 million BlackBerrys shipped.

Add that to the super pitiful 200,000 PlayBook shipments last quarter, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out demand for BlackBerry gear is diving.

To put this all in perspective, Apple shipped 20.3 million for the last quarter it reported on.

