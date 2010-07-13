RIM: See, The New BlackBerry 6 Software Looks Kinda Like An iPhone!

If RIM is going to maintain its lead in the smartphone market, and not become a low-end player, it needs to make MAJOR improvements to its BlackBerry software, user interface, web browser, multimedia services, app platform, etc.



So, is it getting there with the new BlackBerry 6 software, coming later this year?

It’s a start. As you see in this new teaser video from RIM, there’s quite a lot of iPhone-like gesturing and graphics built into BB6.

But these are just simulations; the finished products will have to be great for RIM to maintain any superiority it has over Android and the iPhone.

Remember, RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie promised the new BlackBerry platform and devices would be “a quantum leap over anything that’s out there.” Does this new video say that to you?



