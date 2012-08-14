RIM Says It's Ready To licence Its New OS, Does Any Company Want To Take It Up On The Offer?

Photo: Research In Motion

Research In Motion CEO Thorsten Heins tells Hugo Miller at Bloomberg the company’s new BlackBerry operating system will be available for licence to any company that wants it.The lingering, unanswered question: Does any company want to licence it?



Our guess is no. What does RIM offer that Android doesn’t? What does it offer that Microsoft doesn’t?

RIM can barely sell its own phones. It’s hard to envision, say, HTC, or Samsung, ditching Android to sell BlackBerrys.

Heins says the new operating system is almost ready to go.

