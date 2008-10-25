RIM's BlackBerry Growth Guidance 'At Risk', Says AmTech (RIMM)

RIM’s new $299 BlackBerry Bold will launch on Nov. 4 at AT&T (T) and its touchscreen Storm is expected to go on sale next month at Verizon and Vodafone. But that doesn’t mean RIM’s November quarter subscriber growth numbers are safe, AmTech’s Rob Sanderson says in a note today.



Specifically, Sanderson estimates RIM’s (RIMM) weekly subscriber additions have slipped to 160,000 in October, down 20%+ from 200,000+/week in September. “Subscriber guidance of 2.9m additions for the Nov. quarter is at risk,” he says.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to investors, he adds, who’ve battered RIM’s stock — down 3.9% today to $44.41, and down some 70% from its year-high.

Most important: A successful, on-time launch of Storm — RIM’s (and Verizon’s) best answer to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. “Even in a contracting environment,” he says, with the Storm’s forthcoming presence at Verizon (VZ) and Vodafone (VOD) around the world, “we can see some significant growth from RIMM in the New Year.”

