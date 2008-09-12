RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Can Now Be Used As TiVo (TIVO) Remote

TiVo (TIVO) and Research in Motion (RIMM) have announced a partnership whereby TiVo will deliver TV content to Blackberries. Of course, that part of the partnership–the potentially useful part–won’t be available anytime soon. For now, you’ll have to settle for using your Blackberry as a long-distance TiVo remote. Marketwire:



TiVo subscribers will soon be able to wirelessly control their TiVo DVRs using a BlackBerry smartphone – anytime, anywhere…” said Jim Balsillie, Co-CEO of Research In Motion. “

Boy, we can’t wait.

