RIM (RIMM) and E*Trade (ETFC) Now Allow Trading-By-Blackberry

Good news for all you Crackberry addicts: Research in Motion (RIMM) and E*Trade (ETFC) are happy to bring you trading – by – Blackberry. Just don’t go and assume that this gives RIM an insurmountable advantage over its new competition, Apple’s iPhone (AAPL). No doubt trading deals are in the works for Steve Jobs’s tool, too.



(Our take on the RIM vs Apple war, by the way, is that, for a while, there will be plenty of room for both. They’ll grow at the expense of everyone else–including lame-o Motorola).

From 24/7 Wall Street:

It is almost impossible to understand why business people could not use their RIM (RIMM) Blackberry devices to trade stocks until now. The Blackberry can run e-mail applications and the new versions can be used to browse the internet. Other similar devices from Apple (AAPL), Samsung, and Nokia (NOK) can be used as little TVs and GPS devices. Google’s (GOOG) mapping feature works on most of them

Today, E*Trade (ETFC) announced that people with a Blackberry can trade stocks while they are walking around town, having lunch, or riding in a car. The AP writes that the new application “will allow users to trade stocks and options, set up portfolio watch lists and get news.”

Since E*Trade (ETFC) almost went out of business when it was caught holding too many mortgage securities, perhaps the product will give it an edge over rivals Schwab (SCHW) and TDAmeritrade (AMTD). But, it is likely that one of them will set up a deal with the Apple iPhone.

Then, it won’t matter.

