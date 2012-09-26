Well RIM, This Is Weird

RIM demoed its new operating system, BlackBerry 10, at a developers conference today, guaranteeing developers that they’d make at least $10,000 if they make apps for the upcoming line of devices.
To affirm how much it loves its developers, the company made a weird video that features a band playing REO Speedwagon’s “Keep On Loving You” with some reworked lyrics.
It’s beyond bizarre.
Watch the weirdness unfold below:
