RIM Q2 Preview: High Hopes For New BlackBerries? (RIMM)

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion posts Q2 earnings this afternoon. Join us for LIVE coverage and analysis, beginning at 4 p.m. ET, including a live blog of their conference call, beginning at 5 p.m. RIM’s look ahead will be the most important: With several new models launching this quarter, investors will be paying more attention to Q3 guidance than Q2 results.



RIM has forces working for it and against it: On one hand, it’s selling its gadgets into a rapidly expanding smartphone market, where it’s the top U.S. player. On the other hand, the economy is wobbly, Wall Street is dissolving, rival Apple (AAPL) has stolen a lot of recent attention with its new iPhone 3G, and the U.S. launch of RIM’s latest, the 3G BlackBerry Bold, has been delayed until next month.

A marketing push behind the Bold at AT&T, the forthcoming Pearl Flip at T-Mobile, and the touchscreen Storm at Verizon Wireless should help RIM out in the November quarter. The company needs to guide around 3 million net subscriber additions and 7 million device shipments for Q3 or its stock will get clobbered. Anything above 3.5 million net sub adds and 8 million shipments would be upside.

Key Metrics:

Q2 Revenue: $2.60 billion consensus

Q2 EPS: $0.87 consensus

Q2 Net Sub. Adds: 2.6 million (RBC, AmTech), 2.7 million (Citi)

Q2 Device Shipments: 6.1 million (AmTech, Citi), 6.3 million (RBC)

Q3 Revenue: $2.95 billion consensus

Q3 EPS: $0.98 consensus

Q3 Net Sub. Adds: 2.9 million (Citi), 3+ million (RBC), 3.3 million (AmTech)

Q3 Device Shipments: 6.9 million (Citi), 7.4 million-7.5 million (RBC), 7.8 million (AmTech)

