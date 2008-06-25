RIM Q1 Earnings Preview: Good Chance For Beat And Raise Despite iPhone Drama (RIMM)

Dan Frommer

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) reports May quarter (1Q09) results today after the bell. Investors have recently taken a liking to RIM: Shares are up 8% since June 12, and up 25% since the end of March. May quarter sales should have been strong. But with new BlackBerry models — and Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone — due out next quarter, we’re most interested in RIM’s Q2 guidance.

Key Q1 metrics:

Revenue: $2.23-$2.30 billion guidance, $2.27 billion consensus
EPS: $0.82-$0.86 guidance, $0.85 consensus
Net subscriber additions: 2.2 million (guidance), 2.36 million (Citi), 2.3 million (Lehman)
Phones shipped: 5.5 million (Citi)

Q2 guidance:

Revenue: $2.44 billion consensus, $2.5 billion (Citi)
EPS: $0.90 consensus, $0.94 (Citi)
Net subscriber additions: 2.8 million (Citi)
Phones shipped: 6.1 million (Citi)

The good news for RIM: Sales have been strong, especially the Curve via Verizon Wireless, according to Lehman. And new toys coming out in the next few months — the Bold at AT&T (T), the touchscreen Thunder at Verizon — should help, too. Analysts have recently raised estimates above consensus.

The bad news: Apple’s iPhone 3G comes out on July 11 in the U.S. and more than 20 other countries. Apple will add 50 more countries this year. It’s $199 — 50% less than it used to be — and includes direct access to Exchange email servers, which will allow corporate users to replace RIM’s machines if they want to do so. Companies will take a while to switch from RIM, if they ever do. But consumers — which RIM increasingly counts on for growth — may flock to the cheaper, more sophisticated iPhone 3G.

Bottom line: We think there’s plenty of room for both Apple and RIM in the fast-growing smartphone market. So we think a beat and raise is likely, which will send RIM’s stock up. But if RIM’s Q2 guidance comes in below consensus — $0.90 on $2.44 billion of sales — look out.

