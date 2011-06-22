RIM Reportedly Slashes Internal Estimates For PlayBook Sales

Photo: YouTube

Research In Motion is cutting its internal forecast for PlayBook sales in Q2 by 63%, DigiTimes reports.It was originally anticipating selling 2.4 million PlayBooks in Q2. It’s now expecting to sell 800,000-900,000 PlayBooks.



It’s smart to lower its estimates, but is that low enough? It only shipped 500,000 last quarter.

DigiTimes notes that even with shipments that pale in comparison to Apple, the PlayBook is doing well compared to the Xoom, which shipped just 250,000 units in its first three months.

