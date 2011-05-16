WHOOPS: RIM Is Recalling 1,000 PlayBooks

Photo: YouTube

UPDATE 2: RIM has released a statement about the recall, saying about 1,000 devices were affected with the faulty OS build.



Here’s the full statement (via CrackBerry):

RIM determined that approximately one thousand BlackBerry PlayBook tablets (16 GB) were shipped with an OS build that may result in the devices being unable to properly load software upon initial set-up.

The majority of the affected devices are still in the distribution channel and haven’t reached customers. RIM is working to replace the affected devices.

In the small number of cases where a customer received a PlayBook that is unable to properly load software upon initial set-up, they can contact RIM for assistance.

UPDATE: A reader points out this thread on CrackBerry, where affected PlayBook owners are saying the faulty devices won’t load the user agreement.

Without the user agreement, you’re effectively locked out of the device.

EARLIER: RIM has decided to recall more than 900 faulty BlackBerry PlayBooks that were sold at Staples stores.

There’s no word what exactly is wrong with the PlayBooks. All we know is that they were the 16 GB Wi-Fi model.

If you have one of the affected devices, please let us know why it’s being recalled in the comments below.

The news was leaked by an inside source to Engadget last night.

If you bought your PlayBook at Staples, you should contact the store to see if you’re affected.

You can also check out Engadget’s list of serial numbers here.

