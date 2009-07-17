RIM Pays Visto $267.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit

Research In Motion (RIMM) will pay $267.5 million to settle a patent infringement lawsuit brought on by Visto Corp., Bloomberg reports.



Visto makes mobile software for email and messaging. Its customers include Microsoft, Nokia and Palm. (Visto bought Good Technology from Motorola earlier this year.)

In exchange, RIM will get a perpetual and fully paid licence on all Visto patents and certain intellectual property.

According to Bloomberg, Visto’s lawsuit alleged RIM was illegally using its technology. RIM claimed that Visto’s patents contained no new inventions.

This settlement also includes an agreement by both companies to drop all worldwide litigation against each other. The two companies have been suing each other in different countries since the last two years:

In 2008, Research In Motion won a delay in a patent- infringement lawsuit by Visto in Texas. The law sided with Visto for one of the patents and three are still under review.

Also last year, RIM won a patent infringement lawsuit against Visto. Visto was ordered to pay royalties to RIM.

In 2009, RIM won another lawsuit against Visto, over its email technology.

Image: ion bogdan

