CONFIRMED: RIM Has Given Up Trying To Put BBM On The PlayBook Until Next Year

Photo: YouTube

RIM hasn’t had the best luck lately.Now it’s pushing back the release of its Playbook OS 2.0 operating system until next year, as announced on the company’s blog.



It was supposed to go live this month. Now PlayBook owners will have to wait until 2012.

Senior vice president David J. Smith writes that RIM has “made the difficult decision to wait to launch BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 until we are confident we have fully met the expectations of our developers, enterprise customers and end-users.”

With the rampant service outages that plagued BlackBerry customers earlier this month, RIM’s attention has obviously been divided so it’s a move that makes sense.

RIM also decided to halt support for native BBM in version 2.0. BGR reported yesterday that the company is still having problems getting BBM to work on the PlayBook.

But with the new Kindle Fire tablet on the way, will consumers be willing to wait?

