RIM Nearly Triples Q2 U.S. Marketshare -- fuelled By Crappy Economy? (RIMM)

From Silicon Alley Insider: Why has BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) continued its torrid growth streak even as the U.S. economy tumbles? Maybe because the U.S. economy is tumbling.



RIM captured 11% of the U.S. market — selling some 4.6 million million phones — in Q2, according to a Strategy Analytics report summarized by RCR Wireless News. That’s almost triple RIM’s share from a year ago, when it took 4% of the U.S. market.

What’s helped? Lots of BlackBerries being sold by lots of carriers, including consumer-focused gadgets like the Pearl (cheap) and Curve (more expensive). And it certainly didn’t hurt that Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone was mostly sold out during Q2. (That could pressure RIM’s market share in Q3 and beyond.)

Another interesting theory from AmTech analyst Rob Sanderson: The crappy U.S. economy is helping RIM.

How? Because the economic slowdown is hurting lower-income consumers, wireless carriers are “allocating marketing efforts toward up-selling the high-end,” says Sanderson. For many carriers, BlackBerries are their best, most profitable high-end smartphones. So they’re pushing RIM much harder than, say, low-end LG devices.

