RIM, MySpace Link Up For BlackBerry App, Promotion (RIMM, NWS)

This one’s a no-brainer: News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace will link up with Research In Motion (RIMM) to build a MySpace app for BlackBerry phones, and a BlackBerry promotional site on MySpace.



A win-win for both companies. Why?

MySpace needs to keep up with rival Facebook, which already has a very successful app for BlackBerry phones. In June, RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie said more than 1.5 million people had downloaded Facebook for BlackBerry. That number is much higher now.

MySpace (and Facebook) must establish themselves as the dominant social networks on mobile phones before mobile-only social networks like Loopt have a chance to take off. This should help. (MySpace already boasts two million daily unique visitors to its mobile site.)

Most of RIM’s growth is coming from consumers, not enterprise customers, and one of their newest smartphones — the cheap Pearl Flip — is aimed squarely at the MySpace set. Anything they can do to get that new phone in front of MySpace users is golden.

