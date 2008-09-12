RIM, MySpace Link Up For BlackBerry App, Promotion (RIMM, NWS)

This one’s a no-brainer: News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace will link up with Research In Motion (RIMM) to build a MySpace app for BlackBerry phones, and a BlackBerry promotional site on MySpace.
A win-win for both companies. Why?
- MySpace needs to keep up with rival Facebook, which already has a very successful app for BlackBerry phones. In June, RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie said more than 1.5 million people had downloaded Facebook for BlackBerry. That number is much higher now.
- MySpace (and Facebook) must establish themselves as the dominant social networks on mobile phones before mobile-only social networks like Loopt have a chance to take off. This should help. (MySpace already boasts two million daily unique visitors to its mobile site.)
- Most of RIM’s growth is coming from consumers, not enterprise customers, and one of their newest smartphones — the cheap Pearl Flip — is aimed squarely at the MySpace set. Anything they can do to get that new phone in front of MySpace users is golden.
