Now RIM Is Trying To Launch Its Own Streaming Music Service -- REPORT

RIM is in talks with major music labels to launch its own BBM-branded streaming music service, CNET reports.



The company has supposedly signed with one of the four major labels, and is in talks with two more. The service will be tied to the BlackBerry Messenger brand, one of the only RIM products that is still hot.

Beyond that, CNET’s details on the music service are scarce.

