RIM Co-CEO Mike Lazaridis issued this YouTube video today apologizing for the recent worldwide outages to BlackBerry services.



While he says the problems aren’t fully resolved, services like BBM and e-mail are approaching normal levels.

He does not provide a time frame for when BlackBerry service will be up and running.

Watch the video:

