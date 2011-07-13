RIM's CEOs: "We Literally Don't Take A Day Off"

Photo: AP

Research In Motion CEOs stood before angry shareholders at its annual meeting last night and tried to defend their shaky record of late.Shareholders were berating the company for weak products that are poorly marketed.



RIM’s co-CEO’s defence for themselves? We’re working really hard!

“We literally never take a day off,” said Jim Balsillie, according to Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman, who was live tweeting the event.

In response, fund manager Eric Jackson tweeted, “Imagine if they did.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best tweets we saw from last night. It doesn’t sound good for RIM, but in the end it doesn’t look like it makes too big a difference. The company’s board was re-elected, and it’s not like shareholders are going to build a better phone.

RIM’s execs appear to be awake now, but it’s much too late, and they’re still struggling to deliver a credible phone to compete in the new smartphone market.

Here's a bit of a headscratcher ... And a funny response from Jackson An understatement They're hard working But, maybe they shouldn't be? So, maybe they take a day or two off ... Not sure what this means, but it doesn't wound good for the future This is in response to an anonymous exec who said the company needs to get its act together RIM won't go down without a fight

