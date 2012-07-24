RIM May Finally Launch 4G BlackBerry PlayBooks Next Week

The long-awaited 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook may finally launch next week, according to a leak document obtained by Mobile Syrup.



If the document is legit, the 7-inch tablet will launch on the Bell Canada network on July 31 and it would retail for $540 (in U.S. currency) with 32 GB of storage. The tablet is also said to have 1 GB of RAM and a 1.5Ghz dual-core processor, along with the 4G LTE and HSPA+ connectivity.

Photo: MobileSyrup.com

