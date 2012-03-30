RIM Lost $54 Million On That Massive Outage

Photo: Research In Motion
RIM says it lost $54 million last quarter thanks to that huge three-day outage last October.After taxes, the outage cost the company $40 million.
Ouch.
But in a weird sort of way, this was good news.
Analysts at the time were predicting it would cost RIM $100 million in lost revenue.
Naturally, customers demanded that they not be charged for the time they couldn’t get service.
