RIM Loses Three More Executives

Photo: AP

Research In Motion has lost three more executives, Kevin Michaluk at Crackberry reports.The executives were mostly in RIM’s developer relations group. Considering RIM hasn’t been able to get developers interested in making apps, this might be for the best.



Here’s Crackberry:

Jeff McDowell, RIM’s SVP of Platform Marketing and Alliances is no longer with RIM. Mike Kirkup, the Sr. Director of Developer Relations gave his notice and is no longer with RIM. And the word today is that Tyler Lessard, VP of Global Alliances and Dev Relations, gave his notice to RIM and won’t be at DevCon this year (or if he does make it, it’ll be his last event before departing).

