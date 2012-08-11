RIM Will Cut 3,000 Jobs Starting Next Week -- REPORT

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins

Photo: Research In Motion

Research In Motion will let 3,000 employees go starting next week, BGR reports.Earlier in this year RIM announced a big restructuring plan that would include 5,000 layoffs. These layoffs are a part of that restructuring.



According to BGR, any employee not working on BlackBerry 10, its next generation of smartphone software, is at risk of losing his or her job.

BlackBerry 10 is RIM’s last shot at relevance. The rise of iPhone and Android have crushed RIM. Its marketshare has dwindled to nearly nothing. Sales and profits are down.

Cutting employees and focusing on the new software is its last hope. Odds are that it won’t survive, and the company’s parts will be sold to someone like Amazon, IBM, or Microsoft.

