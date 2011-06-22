RIM Is Already Firing People

Photo: AP

Research In Motion has already begun its layoffs, according to a report in the Record, a paper based in Waterloo, Canada, RIM’s hometown.RIM announced layoffs would be coming during its earnings call, calling it “a program to streamline operations across the organisation.”



Anyone out there in RIM-land want to tell us what’s happening with the layoffs, email [email protected] or leave a note in the comments of this post.

See Also: Everything That’s Wrong With Research In Motion — An Ex-Employee Tells All

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.