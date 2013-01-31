RIM Just Changed Its Name To BlackBerry

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

From this point on, RIM will now go by the name BlackBerry, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins announced today.Heins explained that the company is changing its name in order to maintain one brand and one promise.



Its new stock ticker will be BBRY, rather than RIMM.

