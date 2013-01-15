As Apple Tanks, RIM Is Up Another 8% So Far Today

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins.

Photo: AP

Apple stock dropped below $500 this morning on reports that its cutting iPhone 5 parts orders.Meanwhile, RIM is on another tear. Its stock is up about 8% so far today.



RIM is gearing up for a big launch of its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10, on January 30. The company will also introduce at least one new smartphone.

