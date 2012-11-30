RIM Is Skyrocketing Again

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The roller coaster continues. Shares of RIM are up about 7% as of this writing following a research note from Goldman Sachs that upgraded the stock from sell to neutral. This is after another report from Kantar Media caused the stock to tank Wednesday.



It seems like no one can decide whether or not RIM’s final hope, its new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10, will be a hit.

RIM will formally unveil BB10 and new smartphones on Jan. 30.

