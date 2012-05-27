RIM Is Planning On Cutting 2,000 Jobs

Photo: Research In Motion

Research in Motion is planning a huge restructuring that could result in 12% of its workforce, or 2,000 jobs, being cut, Iain Marlow at the Globe and Mail reports.Marlow says the layoffs will be formally announced around June 1, which is just before it announces quarterly earnings.



RIM has been in a tailspin, so it unfortunately has to start tightening its belt. Layoffs are a part of that.

