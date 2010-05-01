RIM Blows Past Motorola And Sony Ericsson To Become The Fourth Biggest Phone Maker In The World

Photo: Gizmodo

If you needed any reason to believe in the strength of the smartphone market, this ought to do it.Research in Motion, which only makes smartphones, cracked the top five of the world’s phone market for the first time ever, according to IDC research (via Reuters.)



Previously, Nokia, LG, Samsung, Motorola, and Sony Ericsson had been the leaders. RIM managed to leap past Sony Ericsson and Motorola, which have collapsed since their glory days.

The concern now is that despite RIM’s impressive growth, it’s not doing enough to keep its software platform in line with Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android platforms. And that while RIM will surely keep growing, it may cede the high-end of the smartphone market and become a mid- to low-end player.

Here’s the IDC numbers for January-March 2010:

Nokia: 107.8 million phones.

Samsung: 64.3 million phones.

LG: 27.1 million phones.

RIM: 10.6 million phones.

Sony Ericsson: 10.5 million phones.

Yesterday Motorola reported it sold 8.5 million phones for the same period. Apple sold 8.75 million in its quarter.

